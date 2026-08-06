Register NOW to Start Singing with Con Tutti This Fall !!

Start your fall singing with Joanne Connolly and the men and women of Con Tutti! "We have fun, upbeat, and meaningful music to start the season! We will sing both a cappella music and great seasonal tunes accompanied by our Irish trio band! I can't wait to start up this powerhouse Season of singing !! We will begin this new session on Wednesday, September 9th, at South Church in Portsmouth. It's a great time to join us, " says director, Joanne Connolly, "We have a wonderful community of singers who enjoy the music, and the connections we all make through singing together! There are no auditions, just a desire to sing!"

"This spring we had such a very fun time singing ! And now we look forward to start the fall in song and prepare for our annual December Solstice concert ! And we are also so excited to announce that we are planning a singing tour of Spain! You're invited to join us to sing here in Portsmouth, and to also take off for Spain next year, singing in Barcelona!"

Calling all singers to join the fun, the laughter, the community, and , of course, the music making with Con Tutti beginning, September 9th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at South Church, 292 State St , in Portsmouth. To register, or to find out more about Con Tutti, please contact Joanne Connolly at joannasing@aol.com

