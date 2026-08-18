St. Mary Yard Sale
St. Mary Yard Sale
Each year St. Mary Church has a yard sale in the gym. It features over 100 tables with thousands of items for sale. We also have numerous antiques, small furniture, and we offer lay away service, carry out services, food and beverages. All proceeds go directly to the church. We will open on Saturday, September 12, 2026 @ 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. This will be our 18th year.
St. Mary's Parish
Free
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
St. Mary's Parish
32 Pearl StreetClaremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-2916
normalimoges@gmail.com