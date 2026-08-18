St. Mary Yard Sale

Each year St. Mary Church has a yard sale in the gym. It features over 100 tables with thousands of items for sale. We also have numerous antiques, small furniture, and we offer lay away service, carry out services, food and beverages. All proceeds go directly to the church. We will open on Saturday, September 12, 2026 @ 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. This will be our 18th year.