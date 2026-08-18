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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

St. Mary Yard Sale

St. Mary Yard Sale

Each year St. Mary Church has a yard sale in the gym. It features over 100 tables with thousands of items for sale. We also have numerous antiques, small furniture, and we offer lay away service, carry out services, food and beverages. All proceeds go directly to the church. We will open on Saturday, September 12, 2026 @ 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. This will be our 18th year.

St. Mary's Parish
Free
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
St. Mary's Parish
32 Pearl Street
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-2916
normalimoges@gmail.com
https://www.stmaryparishnh.org/

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