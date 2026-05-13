Join us for the 14th Annual Squam Ridge Race

A 12.2 mile race and hike that traverses the Squam Range with amazing views of Squam Lake and the surrounding watershed.

Competitive or just for fun, the Squam Ridge Race is a great way to support our maintenance of over 60 miles of Squam hiking trails.

There is a racer and a hiker division, so everyone is welcome to hike the route with friends and family or race as a participant of the event.

There is a shorter 4 mile course that climbs Mount Livermore.

There is no official cutoff time, but we encourage hikers who can complete the hike in 8 hours or less.

Top finishers in their division receive medals and the top overall finishers receive prizes!