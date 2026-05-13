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Squam Ridge Race

Squam Ridge Race

Join us for the 14th Annual Squam Ridge Race
A 12.2 mile race and hike that traverses the Squam Range with amazing views of Squam Lake and the surrounding watershed.
Competitive or just for fun, the Squam Ridge Race is a great way to support our maintenance of over 60 miles of Squam hiking trails.
There is a racer and a hiker division, so everyone is welcome to hike the route with friends and family or race as a participant of the event.
There is a shorter 4 mile course that climbs Mount Livermore.
There is no official cutoff time, but we encourage hikers who can complete the hike in 8 hours or less.
Top finishers in their division receive medals and the top overall finishers receive prizes!

Squam Lakes Association
$80 per person
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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