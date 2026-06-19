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Squam Lakes Butterfly Count

Squam Lakes Butterfly Count

Be part of the first-ever Squam Lakes Butterfly Count with Squam Lakes Natural Science Center! Spend a day in the field surveying for monarchs, swallowtails, skippers, and more! Whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or brand new to butterflies, all are welcome! Beginners will be supported throughout the day, making this a great opportunity to learn, connect, and explore.
Our results will be shared with the New Hampshire Butterfly Monitoring Network, a community science effort that invites participants to explore the beauty and diversity of local butterfly populations while contributing valuable data to ongoing conservation efforts. Help us kick off this new tradition in the Squam Lakes region—we hope you’ll join us for a day of discovery, learning, and contributing to meaningful conservation science!

Cost: No cost to participate but advance registration is required. Youth must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the day.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
08:45 AM - 03:45 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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