Squam Islands Tour

For our second and final event of the 2026 season, the Squam Archives Center is delighted to offer the Squam Community a private tour of two of Squam's oldest and most iconic island camps. If you wish to see Squam's cultural history in close proximity, join us on Friday, August 21, 2026 for this special visit featuring:

WONALANCET, on long Island, has been in the Coolidge family since 1892 when it was purchased by Harold J. Coolidge (1870-1934) and moved from Camp Chocorua after that camp had closed. Generations of Coolidge's have cherished this camp, assuring that it retains its rustic origins. Peter Coolidge, the current owner, will be our host, assisted by Miles Coolidge.

CARNES ISLAND, in Carnes Cove, was originally a small fishing camp built by Captain William R. Carnes, a former aide-de-camp to General Zachary Taylor. Carnes developed a strong friendship with Frank Webster and his wife Mary Fidelia, who bought the camp in 1893 after Carnes had passed away. They rebuilt and expanded the original cottage to suit their family's needs. Your hosts will be Pollyanna Fisher-Pool and Matthew Grady, two of the current owners.

Space will be strictly limited to 40 individuals on a first-come-first-served basis. The cost is $150 per person.