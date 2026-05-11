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Spring Fling: A Circus School Cabaret

Spring Fling: A Circus School Cabaret

Step into spring with an electrifying evening of original circus—where bold new voices take flight! Experience breathtaking solo acts, dynamic group creations, and the fresh energy of artists on the brink of their professional careers. Watch these budding ProTrack artists bloom before your eyes—and get a rare first look at tomorrow’s stars today!
Rated PG: may include references to sexuality, scantily clad costuming.

New England Center for Circus Arts
$20-$40
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM, every day through May 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New England Center for Circus Arts
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/
New England Center for Circus Arts
10 Town Crier Dr
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.com
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/youth-camps/

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