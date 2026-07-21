SPECIAL Resin Art Ocean Wave – Shapes and TREES

Join us for our NEW RESIN ART POUR workshop where you can make your own DIY Resin Art Shape Project! We will teach you step-by-step how to create your own gorgeous project – You can hang them on display inside or outside! You get to choose your own stain & paint colors at the workshop to use to create your very own resin art project – make it a beachy theme or choose other colors to match your home decor. Shapes are 16-18″ THIS CLASS WILL MAX AT 16 spots due to the nature of the projects

**PLEASE NOTE: you will have to LEAVE your project at the studio to fully dry & harden. Project will be ready for pick up with 2-3 days of completing and we will let you know days/times to pick up.

