Special Event: Birthday Bash for the Animals

You are invited to this one-of-a-kind celebration honoring our animal ambassadors! Throughout the day, discover how our animal care team keeps our animals healthy and engaged with creative enrichment activities designed to encourage natural behaviors. Watch the animals open their birthday presents at special Up Close to Animals presentations held at different animal exhibits throughout the day. Knowledgeable Docents will be on hand with touchable artifacts and are happy to answer your questions. Young nature lovers can get hands-on at activity stations, creating enrichment items for the animals to enjoy. When it’s time for a break, local food trucks will be serving lunch in the picnic area. Bring the whole family and celebrate with us, it’s a party you won’t want to miss!

Cost: Included with trail admission. Lunch available for purchase. Last admission at 3:30 p.m.