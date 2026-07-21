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Spanish Language Conversation Group

Spanish Language Conversation Group

¡Hablamos! Step into a world of culture, conversation, and community.

Whether you're a native speaker looking to connect or a language learner eager to practice your Spanish, this group is for you! Join us for fun conversation, great food, and new friendships.

When: First Friday of every month at 6:00 PM

Where: El Jimador Mexican Restaurant (171 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont, NH 03220)

Contact: profesorablais@gmail.com

New members are always welcome—see you there!

El Jimador Mexican Restaurant
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Friday through Jun 04, 2027.
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant
171 Daniel Webster Hwy
Belmont, New Hampshire 03220

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