Spanish Language Conversation Group

¡Hablamos! Step into a world of culture, conversation, and community.

Whether you're a native speaker looking to connect or a language learner eager to practice your Spanish, this group is for you! Join us for fun conversation, great food, and new friendships.

When: First Friday of every month at 6:00 PM

Where: El Jimador Mexican Restaurant (171 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont, NH 03220)

Contact: profesorablais@gmail.com

New members are always welcome—see you there!

