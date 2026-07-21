Spanish Language Conversation Group
Spanish Language Conversation Group
¡Hablamos! Step into a world of culture, conversation, and community.
Whether you're a native speaker looking to connect or a language learner eager to practice your Spanish, this group is for you! Join us for fun conversation, great food, and new friendships.
When: First Friday of every month at 6:00 PM
Where: El Jimador Mexican Restaurant (171 Daniel Webster Hwy, Belmont, NH 03220)
Contact: profesorablais@gmail.com
New members are always welcome—see you there!
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Friday through Jun 04, 2027.
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant
171 Daniel Webster HwyBelmont, New Hampshire 03220