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Southern NH Snow Slickers 5th annual car show

Southern NH Snow Slickers 5th annual car show

The Southern NH Snow Slickers is hosting it's 5th annual car show at the Deerfield Fairgrounds in Deerfield NH on Saturday August 15th. The show car entry fee is $20 and spectator admission is $5. There will also be a vintage snowmobile show put on by the Northwoods Crank Pullers snowmobile club and a snowmobile swap meet sponsored by the NH Snowmobile Museum Association. This is a major fundraiser for the Southern NH Snow Slickers. It helps with equipment and trail maintenance.

Deerfield Fairgrounds
$5 spectator fee / $20 car show car entry fee
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Deerfield Fairgrounds
34 Stage Rd
Deerfield, New Hampshire 03037

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