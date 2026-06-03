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Songs for Healing - Charity Concert

Songs for Healing - Charity Concert

A Charity Concert event with four bands, food vendors, and raffles in Goffstown, NH. All proceeds will be donated to Alliance of Hope to help families affected by suicide.

General admission $20/person. Kids under 15 and under free.

Templetown Farm
$20/person; 15 and under free
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club
6039302019
plemcommcnh@hotmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1HGuULLT5B/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Templetown Farm
176 Kennedy Hill Road
Goffstown, New Hampshire 03045
6039302019
https://facebook.com/events/s/songs-of-healing-for-those-who/772016942588847/

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