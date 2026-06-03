Songs for Healing - Charity Concert
Songs for Healing - Charity Concert
A Charity Concert event with four bands, food vendors, and raffles in Goffstown, NH. All proceeds will be donated to Alliance of Hope to help families affected by suicide.
General admission $20/person. Kids under 15 and under free.
Templetown Farm
$20/person; 15 and under free
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club
6039302019
plemcommcnh@hotmail.com
Templetown Farm
176 Kennedy Hill RoadGoffstown, New Hampshire 03045
6039302019