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Songbird: Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Songbird: Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Karine Hannah is a powerhouse vocalist whose signature show is an electrifying tribute to the music of Barbra Streisand. A lifelong passion born from studying the icon's phrasing alongside her mother, this performance does more than replicate the classics—it captures the emotional depth and sophistication of Streisand's artistry. Accompanied by a top-tier band that brings these lush arrangements to life, Karine delivers a show marked by vocal mastery, genuine reverence, and her own charismatic, humorous, and bawdy stage banter. Beyond this tribute, Karine is a seasoned artist in her own right. Montreal-born and New York-based, she earned high praise from legendary songwriter Jim Steinman, who famously called her "the best voice I’ve worked with since Céline Dion."

The Majestic Theatre Conway
$35-$55
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
The Majestic Theatre Conway
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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