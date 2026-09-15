Songbird: Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Karine Hannah is a powerhouse vocalist whose signature show is an electrifying tribute to the music of Barbra Streisand. A lifelong passion born from studying the icon's phrasing alongside her mother, this performance does more than replicate the classics—it captures the emotional depth and sophistication of Streisand's artistry. Accompanied by a top-tier band that brings these lush arrangements to life, Karine delivers a show marked by vocal mastery, genuine reverence, and her own charismatic, humorous, and bawdy stage banter. Beyond this tribute, Karine is a seasoned artist in her own right. Montreal-born and New York-based, she earned high praise from legendary songwriter Jim Steinman, who famously called her "the best voice I’ve worked with since Céline Dion."