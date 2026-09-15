© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Sol y Canto Workshop and Concert

Sol y Canto Workshop and Concert

Workshop: A Latin Orchestra with Body and Voice, 5-6:30 pm
Concert: Sol y Canto, 7:30-9 pm

Upper Valley Music Center is thrilled to welcome award winning Pan-Latin ensemble Sol y Canto for a very special residency this fall. During their visit to the Upper Valley in October, Sol y Canto will work with UVMC’s choral ensembles, plus offer a workshop and performance open to the general public.

Led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador, Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages.

On October 2, Rosi and Brian will conduct a workshop focused on vocal improvisations and Latin rhythms. Participants will learn to embody the sounds of a Cuban salsa band, a Puerto Rican bomba group, and much more. No experience is necessary, and singers of all levels ages 15 and up are invited to register. Workshop participants will also get to perform what they learned with Sol y Canto during the concert.

Norwich Congregational Church
Workshop: Adults $45, Youth $35; Concert: $25, under 18 free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Sol y Canto
solycanto.com
Norwich Congregational Church
15 Church St
Norwich, Vermont 05055

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.