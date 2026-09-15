Sol y Canto Workshop and Concert

Workshop: A Latin Orchestra with Body and Voice, 5-6:30 pm

Concert: Sol y Canto, 7:30-9 pm

Upper Valley Music Center is thrilled to welcome award winning Pan-Latin ensemble Sol y Canto for a very special residency this fall. During their visit to the Upper Valley in October, Sol y Canto will work with UVMC’s choral ensembles, plus offer a workshop and performance open to the general public.

Led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador, Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages.

On October 2, Rosi and Brian will conduct a workshop focused on vocal improvisations and Latin rhythms. Participants will learn to embody the sounds of a Cuban salsa band, a Puerto Rican bomba group, and much more. No experience is necessary, and singers of all levels ages 15 and up are invited to register. Workshop participants will also get to perform what they learned with Sol y Canto during the concert.