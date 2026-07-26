Soggy Po’ Boys Return to Big Bear Lodge!
Soggy Po’ Boys Return to Big Bear Lodge!
Mix one part New Orleans Jazz to equal parts Caribbean tunes, Meters funk, soul, and brass band. Shake well and you have an unforgettable night of music with the Soggy Po’ boys as they return to the Big Bear Lodge at Andres Institute of Art in Brookline NH
Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
The Soggy Po Boys
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13Brookline, New Hampshire 03033