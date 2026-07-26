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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Soggy Po’ Boys Return to Big Bear Lodge!

Soggy Po’ Boys Return to Big Bear Lodge!

Mix one part New Orleans Jazz to equal parts Caribbean tunes, Meters funk, soul, and brass band. Shake well and you have an unforgettable night of music with the Soggy Po’ boys as they return to the Big Bear Lodge at Andres Institute of Art in Brookline NH

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

The Soggy Po Boys
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://www.soggypoboys.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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