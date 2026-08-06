© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Skye Consort and Emma Björling

Skye Consort and Emma Björling

St. John's Concerts On The Hill is proud to welcome Skye Consort and Emma Björling to our St. John's Selects series for an intimate evening of whirling polskas, groovy reels, passionate love songs, and breathtaking hymns all found in, or inspired by music from Scandinavia, The British Isles, French Canada and the New World. Their trans-Atlantic arrangements and original compositions spring from an extraordinary collaboration consisting of voices, fiddle, nyckelharpa, cello, bouzouki, banjo, and percussion. Each musician brings their individual passion to both traditional practices and inventive music-making.

Roberts Recital Hall, an intimate venue with a maximum seated capacity of 40, will serve as an ideal setting for this wonderful acoustic music, providing incredible resonance and ambience for concertgoers to delight in the intricacy and nuance inherent in the music of Skye Consort and Emma Björling. Don't wait to get your tickets!

St. John's Episcopal Church
$30-$35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. John's Concerts On The Hill
603-436-8284
concerts@stjohnsnh.org
https://www.stjohnsnh.org/concerts

Artist Group Info

Skye Consort and Emma Bjorling
https://skyeconsort.org/
St. John's Episcopal Church
101 Chapel Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.