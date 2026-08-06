St. John's Concerts On The Hill is proud to welcome Skye Consort and Emma Björling to our St. John's Selects series for an intimate evening of whirling polskas, groovy reels, passionate love songs, and breathtaking hymns all found in, or inspired by music from Scandinavia, The British Isles, French Canada and the New World. Their trans-Atlantic arrangements and original compositions spring from an extraordinary collaboration consisting of voices, fiddle, nyckelharpa, cello, bouzouki, banjo, and percussion. Each musician brings their individual passion to both traditional practices and inventive music-making.

Roberts Recital Hall, an intimate venue with a maximum seated capacity of 40, will serve as an ideal setting for this wonderful acoustic music, providing incredible resonance and ambience for concertgoers to delight in the intricacy and nuance inherent in the music of Skye Consort and Emma Björling. Don't wait to get your tickets!