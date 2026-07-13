Shovels & Rope LIVE! @ The Colonial
Shovels & Rope LIVE! @ The Colonial
Shovels & Rope are an American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Combining threads from their individual solo careers, Shovels & Rope blends traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock.
Event Sponsored by Mascoma Bank
The Colonial Theatre
$65-$79
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
Artist Group Info
Shovels & Rope
erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main StreetBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org