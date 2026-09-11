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Shaker Barn Dance

Shaker Barn Dance

Our last folk-contra dance of the year at Canterbury Shaker Village, in our historic North Shop, originally built in 1841. These have been wonderfully wholesome affairs, with families, friends, neighbors, and travelers coming out to engage with an awesome tradition and community. Featuring, David Millstone (Caller), Sue Hunt (Piano), Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Fiddle) and the impromptu Sit-In Orchestra of players who want to play along. Dancers of all ages and abilities are welcome, everything will be taught. Put on your dancing shoes, grab a partner to go round-and-round, we'll see you on Friday night at Canterbury Shaker Village!

Canterbury Shaker Village
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Canterbury Shaker Village
6037839511
info@shakers.org
www.shakers.org
Canterbury Shaker Village
288 Shaker Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
603-783-9511
info@shakers.org
https://www.shakers.org/

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