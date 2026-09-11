Shaker Barn Dance

Our last folk-contra dance of the year at Canterbury Shaker Village, in our historic North Shop, originally built in 1841. These have been wonderfully wholesome affairs, with families, friends, neighbors, and travelers coming out to engage with an awesome tradition and community. Featuring, David Millstone (Caller), Sue Hunt (Piano), Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Fiddle) and the impromptu Sit-In Orchestra of players who want to play along. Dancers of all ages and abilities are welcome, everything will be taught. Put on your dancing shoes, grab a partner to go round-and-round, we'll see you on Friday night at Canterbury Shaker Village!