Filmed mostly right next door in New Ipswich, with the historic Barrett House serving as the principal household setting, Sense and Sensibility (1995) is a critically acclaimed drama based on the 1811 novel by Jane Austen. Emma Thompson wrote the screenplay and stars as the sensible elder sister Elinor Dashwood, while Kate Winslet portrays the passionate younger sister Marianne. Set in Georgian-era England, the story follows the Dashwood sisters and their mother after they are left nearly destitute following their father’s death. They must navigate societal expectations, financial insecurity, and romantic entanglements with suitors played by Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman. The film beautifully balances wit, emotion, and social commentary, contributing to a resurgence in popularity for Jane Austen adaptations. Sense and Sensibility is one of the most beloved Austen film adaptations for its elegant direction, strong performances, and faithful yet accessible script. In addition to its commercial success, the film received seven Academy Award nominations, with an award for Emma Thompason for Best Adapted Screenplay, and many BAFTA nominations, with awards for Best Film, Best Actress (Thompson), and Best Supporting Actress (Winslet). Rated PG.