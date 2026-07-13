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Seacoast Memory Cafe at NHPL

Seacoast Memory Cafe at NHPL

Seacoast Memory Café is an event for individuals living with brain changes and their care partners to connect, share experiences and enjoy meaningful moments in a safe and controlled environment. This September, we will be Harvesting Connections, by meeting new friends and exploring our favorite sensory memories associated with the fall!

How is Seacoast Memory Café valuable to our community?
We offer a judgement-free and welcoming space for those living with any form of dementia or cognitive changes to enjoy the company of others.

What can we expect from the Seacoast Memory Café?
Guided by a trained dementia specialist, we will enjoy meaningful social time, engaging activities, and tasty treats.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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