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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Seacoast Jazz Society presents:  Jazz in the Streets 2026!

Seacoast Jazz Society presents:  Jazz in the Streets 2026!

Seacoast Jazz Society presents:

Jazz in the Streets 2026!

Join us for two outdoor jazz shows on the Vaughan Mall Stage in downtown Portsmouth, NH! These shows are free and open to the public - whether you pull up a chair or stroll on by, enjoy professional jazz musicians dedicated to increasing awareness and enthusiasm for this very special artform.

August 8, 2026
12:30pm - Tiger Jazz Collective
2:30pm - The Second Line Sundays Brass Band

Vaughan Mall Outdoor Stage
7 Vaughan Mall
Portsmouth, NH

About Seacoast Jazz Society:
The Seacoast Jazz Society was formed in 1990 with an objective of supporting jazz on the New England Seacoast, from Newburyport, Massachusetts, to Portland, Maine. Their mission is to promote an understanding of and enthusiasm for jazz, support local musicians, and provide scholarships for young artists. Information about the Seacoast Jazz Society can be found at www.seacoastjazz.org.

Vaughan Mall Outdoor Stage
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seacoast Jazz Society
sjsjazz@gmail.com
https://www.seacoastjazz.org/ball
Vaughan Mall Outdoor Stage
7 Vaughan Mall
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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