Sculpture in the Season: Open Studio & Halloween at Underhill Ironworks

Visit Underhill Ironworks for Fall Open Studio and explore the work of Vermont sculptor Gerald K. Stoner.

Wander through the gallery and outdoor sculpture gardens, where large- and small-scale steel sculptures are displayed throughout the landscape. Experience the work against the backdrop of Vermont’s fall foliage, as the changing colors bring a new dimension to the sculpture and grounds.

See new and recent work, works in progress, and sculpture for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

🎃 In the spirit of October, Halloween vignettes will be tucked around the gallery, adding a seasonal twist to the Open Studio weekend.

Sculpture is available for purchase, with delivery and installation options near and far.

Free and open to the public.

Can’t make Open Studio weekend? The gallery and sculpture grounds are open seven days a week.