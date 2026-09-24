Scream (1996)

Director: Wes Craven | Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore

In the small town of Woodsboro, California, a masked killer known as Ghostface begins murdering high school students, and a group of friends must use their knowledge of horror movies to unmask the killer.

PACKAGE ALERT: Pick 2 or more of our “Halloweekend” film selections using our Halloween Package and get 31% off your total. Happy Halloween!

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, and The North Country Chamber Players.