Science & Stories: Collaboration for Coastal Adaptation with Stone Living Lab

How can we help our coast adapt to a changing climate? Join us Thursday, October 8th from 5 to 7 pm, for our next Science & Stories with Stone Living Lab.

Stone Living Lab brings climate research to life through nature-based approaches to coastal adaptation. Learn how scientists and communities are collaborating to track flooding, monitor restoration, and pilot Living Seawalls—and what these innovative efforts mean for the future of our coastal waters.

Bring your questions and come learn from experts working to help coastal communities adapt to a changing climate.

Our Science & Stories series is offered for a suggested donation to support our educational programs, as lifelong learning is essential to our mission of inspiring the conservation and stewardship of our Blue Planet.

Registration information can be found at www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/science-stories