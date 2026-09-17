Science on Tap: Mechanics of Messaging

A monthly series of informal discussions by the SEE Science Center on relevant topics with local experts and scientists. Doors open at 5pm. Events are free. Advance Sign up appreciated. Food and drink can be ordered off the menu.

Oct. 13 Topic: Mechanics of Messaging

We all know that Gutenberg changed the world, but printing technology did not stop there. Join us to discuss how NH has played a role in the evolution of high-tech printing and related technologies. From Dot-Matrix, to Ink jet to Laser and 3-D discover what is being employed, how it evolved and where it is headed next.

Panelists will include:

James K McMahon- Layer Grown Model Technology Services-Retired