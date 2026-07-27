© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR Summer Raffle is on! Meet Nimbus the cat at Mt. Washington Observatory, win an e-bike, a new car, or $30,000 cash!

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

The movie that catapulted disco to world popularity and a 24-year-old John Travolta to stardom, one of the youngest actors to receive an Academy Award nomination. The plot follows Tony, who spends his Saturdays at a disco where his stylish moves raise his popularity among the patrons, but his life outside the disco is fraught with family and social tensions. Things change when he gets attracted to Stephanie. The soundtrack, with songs by the Bee Gees among others, became one of the best-selling albums worldwide. The movie is included in the Library of Congress and National Film Registry as a "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” work. Rated R.

The Park Theatre
$10/9
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.