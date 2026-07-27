Saturday Night Fever

The movie that catapulted disco to world popularity and a 24-year-old John Travolta to stardom, one of the youngest actors to receive an Academy Award nomination. The plot follows Tony, who spends his Saturdays at a disco where his stylish moves raise his popularity among the patrons, but his life outside the disco is fraught with family and social tensions. Things change when he gets attracted to Stephanie. The soundtrack, with songs by the Bee Gees among others, became one of the best-selling albums worldwide. The movie is included in the Library of Congress and National Film Registry as a "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” work. Rated R.