Row of Life - Fall Documentary Film Weekend at the Dance Hall Kittery

The Dance Hall in collaboration with Vacationland Films presents a weekend of documentary films.

ROW OF LIFE follows renowned ocean rower, Marine Corps veteran, three-time Paralympian, and fourteen Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen. In 2020, Angela attempted to row solo and unassisted across the Pacific Ocean, 2400 miles from Los Angeles to Hawaii. What unfolds is a harrowing story of her determination, resilience, and immense courage to pursue the unknown, and the unyielding support of Angela’s wife, Deb, who, separated by a vast ocean, champions Angela’s dream despite the ultimate cost.

The screening will begin with a short film about an endurance cyclist attempting the fastest known time on the Pacific Coast Highway following a Q&A with one of the film's producers and cofounder of Vacationland Films, Kalim Summerday Armstrong and a message from the film's director Soraya Simi.