Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate local brews at Rotary Club of Lebanon's Brewfest 2026 - it's going to be a hoppy good time!

Nestled in the heart of downtown Lebanon, NH, the charming Colburn Park sets the stage for a day of craft beer, lively tunes, and unforgettable fun. Sample from over 35 renowned local beer vendors, feast on mouthwatering bites from local food trucks, and dive into games and activities that promise something for everyone.

This event is 21+***You must be 21 years of age and have a valid ID to show at the entrance (no ID = no Entrance) No babies or children of any age are allowed if they are not 21 years of age or older.

Get your tickets early. Limited Tickets available. No Refunds!