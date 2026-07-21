Rooted Together: A Collection of Art by Three Sisters NHAA August Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH — Three sister artists, three perspectives on New England landscapes. New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is pleased to present Rooted Together: A Collection of Art by Three Sisters, including Maryclare Heffernan, Michele Rofrano, and Karen Romagna. Sharing a deep connection to the land and seascapes of the Northeast, these sisters explore the quiet awe of often disregarded instants of nature’s fascinating color, texture, and form. Their watercolor and oil scenes, ranging from serene, light-dappled cow pastures to the powerful crash of Atlantic waves on battered shores, express a vivid passion for the world around them. The sisters often paint en plein air, translating their sensory and emotional experience of these small moments firsthand onto canvas. Painting becomes a way of mindfully being present in and truly witnessing one's life undistracted.

Maryclare captures the shifting elegance of constantly transforming clouds, seas, and hidden lives, and she encourages the viewer to contemplate the visual allure of the transient places we inhabit. She paints what moves her, working from a deeply personal place. Michele is a mainly self-taught artist, and after spending years in Connecticut, England, and now New Hampshire, the varied flora and fauna of each place continue to inspire her work. Karen started her career as a children’s illustrator and now captures luminous seascapes and tranquil rural scenes that evoke a sense of stillness and light.

Rooted Together: A Collection of Art by Three Sisters will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from August 5th to 30th with an opening reception on August 7th, 5-8 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

