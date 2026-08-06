Roland's Basement: Sounds of the 70s

Get ready to boogie! Roland's Basement is bringing back the magic with Sounds of the 70s—featuring audience favorites along with a selection of exciting new songs! Join us for a night of unforgettable live music as we celebrate the artists that made the 70s one of the most iconic decades in music. The show will feature the music of Queen, Billy Joel, ABBA, Chicago, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers, Wings, Blondie, David Bowie, KC & The Sunshine Band, and many more! Whether you lived through the decade or just wish you had, this is the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone who loves a good groove.