© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Roland's Basement: Sounds of the 70s

Roland's Basement: Sounds of the 70s

Get ready to boogie! Roland's Basement is bringing back the magic with Sounds of the 70s—featuring audience favorites along with a selection of exciting new songs! Join us for a night of unforgettable live music as we celebrate the artists that made the 70s one of the most iconic decades in music. The show will feature the music of Queen, Billy Joel, ABBA, Chicago, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers, Wings, Blondie, David Bowie, KC & The Sunshine Band, and many more! Whether you lived through the decade or just wish you had, this is the perfect night out for music lovers and anyone who loves a good groove.

Epping Community Theater
$25
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Roland's Basement
roland@rolandsbasement.com
https://www.rolandsbasement.com/
Epping Community Theater
38 Ladds Lane
Epping, New Hampshire 03042
(603) 608-9487
eppingtheater@gmail.com
https://www.eppingtheater.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.