Rocktails and Streams Portsmouth Paddle

Granite Outdoor is inviting you to join us in the Seacoast for an afternoon paddle with collaborator Seven Rivers Paddling on Thursday, July 15, 2025, from 2:00–6:00 pm. This event is part of Granite Outdoor’s activity-based networking series designed to bring outdoor businesses, partners, and supporters together outside the usual meeting room.

Participants will paddle along Sagamore Creek, taking in one of the Seacoast’s scenic tidal waterways before gathering back with Seven Rivers Paddling for dinner, beverages, music, and informal networking with New Hampshire’s outdoor industry community. Bring your paddle spirit, your business cards, and a colleague who should be part of the conversation.

The event series is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank and the NH Department of Business & Economic Affairs.

A ticket secures your rental + accessories, dinner + beer, and a raffle ticket. (Feel free to bring your own SUP or kayak if you like.) There are also apres-only tickets available if you can't make the paddle but want to join for dinner and networking. Come out and see who's who in the outdoor industry and make some connections!