Rochester Public Library Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party
Rochester Public Library Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party
Teens ages 12-18 are invited to the Plant a Seed, Read Summer Reading Kick-Off Party Monday, June 15th, 5-6:30pm in the Library's Community Room to sign up for the reading program and enjoy ice cream, crafts, and music!
Rochester Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rochester Public Library
Rochester Public Library
65 South Main StRochester, New Hampshire 03867
603-332-1428
rpl.info@rochesternh.gov