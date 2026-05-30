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Rochester Public Library Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

Rochester Public Library Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

Teens ages 12-18 are invited to the Plant a Seed, Read Summer Reading Kick-Off Party Monday, June 15th, 5-6:30pm in the Library's Community Room to sign up for the reading program and enjoy ice cream, crafts, and music!

Rochester Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rochester Public Library
Rochester Public Library
65 South Main St
Rochester, New Hampshire 03867
603-332-1428
rpl.info@rochesternh.gov
www.rpl.lib.nh.us

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