© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Riverside Walk Along the West River

Riverside Walk Along the West River

Step into nature and explore the beauty of Southern Vermont! Join Bull Creek Common Lands and Hayley Kolding from the Vermont River Conservancy for an easy, scenic walk along the winding West River and surrounding natural terrain. Enjoy level paths, quiet river views, and a touch of light off-trail exploring in a peaceful setting. Perfect for nature lovers and curious wanderers alike!

Ellen Ware Road and Vermont 30
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bull Creek Common Lands
funding@bullcreekcommonlands.org
Ellen Ware Road and Vermont 30
Townshend
Townshend, Vermont 05353

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.