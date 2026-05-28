Riverside Walk Along the West River
Riverside Walk Along the West River
Step into nature and explore the beauty of Southern Vermont! Join Bull Creek Common Lands and Hayley Kolding from the Vermont River Conservancy for an easy, scenic walk along the winding West River and surrounding natural terrain. Enjoy level paths, quiet river views, and a touch of light off-trail exploring in a peaceful setting. Perfect for nature lovers and curious wanderers alike!
Ellen Ware Road and Vermont 30
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bull Creek Common Lands
funding@bullcreekcommonlands.org
Ellen Ware Road and Vermont 30
TownshendTownshend, Vermont 05353