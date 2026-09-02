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Rimmon Heights Block Party

Rimmon Heights Block Party

We're throwing a Block Party, and you're invited to join the fun!
Great fun, food trucks, games and kid friendly activities.
Stop by the Dunk Tank for your chance to get some Manchester Celebrities and School staff soaked.

Location: Rimmon St. between Kelley St. and Bremer St.

Rimmon Heights
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rimmon Heights, A Neighborhood Group
rimmonheightsgroup@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

nhmac9750@aol.com
Rimmon Heights
Rimmon St
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102
rimmonheightsgroup@gmail.com

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