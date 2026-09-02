Rimmon Heights Block Party
Rimmon Heights Block Party
We're throwing a Block Party, and you're invited to join the fun!
Great fun, food trucks, games and kid friendly activities.
Stop by the Dunk Tank for your chance to get some Manchester Celebrities and School staff soaked.
Location: Rimmon St. between Kelley St. and Bremer St.
Rimmon Heights
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rimmon Heights, A Neighborhood Group
rimmonheightsgroup@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nhmac9750@aol.com
Rimmon Heights
Rimmon StManchester, New Hampshire 03102
rimmonheightsgroup@gmail.com