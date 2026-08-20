Research a Heritage Commission Sign: Getting Started & Troubleshooting

The Heritage Commission will introduce guests to the purpose, guidelines. and procedures of the application process as well as tips to locate your building's history and past owner's using a number of resources: Bouton and Lyford Histories of Concord, Sanborn maps, Registry of Deeds/ Probate, and Concord Directories. Bring a photo of your building to get started! Only 10 spots are available and we suggest just one person per household, if possible.