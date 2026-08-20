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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Research a Heritage Commission Sign: Getting Started & Troubleshooting

Research a Heritage Commission Sign: Getting Started & Troubleshooting

The Heritage Commission will introduce guests to the purpose, guidelines. and procedures of the application process as well as tips to locate your building's history and past owner's using a number of resources: Bouton and Lyford Histories of Concord, Sanborn maps, Registry of Deeds/ Probate, and Concord Directories. Bring a photo of your building to get started! Only 10 spots are available and we suggest just one person per household, if possible.

Concord Public Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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