Reed Foehl at the Old Meeting House of Francestown, August 2nd

The Old Meeting House of Francestown free “Sundays at 4” concert series

continues on August 2nd from 4-5pm, with Reed Foehl, songwriter and musician.

Born into a musical family in a small New England country town, Grammy-

nominated Reed Foehl writes stories with lyrics and a voice that push boundaries

while also paying homage to tradition.

Now living in Vermont, Reed Foehl started out as a street singer in Boston. He has

gone on to record and release over 11 studio albums that have garnered national

attention. Dusty and patient, his music is genuine Folk/Americana. His songs are

like postcards from the long way home-weathered, honest and quietly devastating.

Rooted in American folk, his music carries the weight of loss, love and survival,

told with a voice that sounds lived-in and unafraid. There's a grit in the stories,

grace in the melodies, and a deep human tenderness running through it all.

Come and share a delightful, entertaining hour. Bring your dancing shoes, a picnic,

lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy summer time music on the Old Meeting House

lawn, under ancient maple trees. In case of rain the show will move indoors. The

concert is free but donations are welcomed.