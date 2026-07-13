Reading: Meg Richardson in Conversation with Natalie Norris
Reading: Meg Richardson in Conversation with Natalie Norris
Join author Meg Richardson to launch her debut novel Paradise Pawn on Tuesday, July 14th at 7pm!
A dazzling debut novel about best friends, adolescent longing, and the Florida pawn shop that promises to make their dreams come true—if it doesn’t break them apart first.
Still North Books & Bar
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Still North Books & Bar
hello@stillnorthbooks.com
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen StreetHanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-676-7846
hello@stillnorthbooks.com