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Reading: Meg Richardson in Conversation with Natalie Norris

Reading: Meg Richardson in Conversation with Natalie Norris

Join author Meg Richardson to launch her debut novel Paradise Pawn on Tuesday, July 14th at 7pm!

A dazzling debut novel about best friends, adolescent longing, and the Florida pawn shop that promises to make their dreams come true—if it doesn’t break them apart first.

Still North Books & Bar
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Still North Books & Bar
hello@stillnorthbooks.com
https://stillnorthbooks.com/event/2026-07-14/reading-meg-richardson-conversation-natalie-norris
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-676-7846
hello@stillnorthbooks.com
https://stillnorthbooks.com

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