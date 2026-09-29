RAW GAZA cycles against SIG Sauer arming Israel

This is a 25 mile ride going through UNH, Dover, into Maine and joining with RAIN (Resist Arms to Israel Now) at Market Square in Portsmouth at 1 pm to join the three mile march to Pease Tradeport, where SIG Sauer national HQ is located.

SIG Sauer, headquartered in Newington NH is supplying arms to Israel and is partnering with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop an armed drone that pairs an Israeli-developed aircraft platform with SIG Sauer’s remotely operated M250 machine gun. The ride will take place on the Saturday of Indigenous People's Day weekend (Also known as Columbus Day), the first anniversary of the "cease fire" in Gaza and at the height of the fall foliage season. . The ride will be led by Bob Sanders of Ride Against War on Gaza (RAW GAZA) who biked across the country last summer.

