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Randy Travis: More Life Tour

Randy Travis: More Life Tour

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis will rejoin “Hoss,” as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013. The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Randy Travis will make a special appearance and VIP passes are available in most markets that include a meet and greet with the country icon, himself. Tickets for the shows will be listed at RandyTravis.com as they go on sale.

“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?” said Mary and Randy Travis.

Travis recently released Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life which has outpaced projections and has been featured on TODAY, the 700 Club, PeopleMagazine, Billboard and more. The book is available at most online retailers as well as Barnes and Noble, Cracker Barrel, Books-a-Million and more. Always wanting to please his fans, the long-time Grand Ole Opry star also dropped two never-before heard singles this summer, “One in a Row” and “Lead Me Home.”

For more information about the More Life Tour, the Forever and Ever, Amen memoir and everything Randy Travis, please visit www.RandyTravis.com.

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
$75.50-$103
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

Artist Group Info

Randy Travis
www.RandyTravis.com
The Colonial Theatre - Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/juston-mckinney-2/

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