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Rally & March to Tell SIG Sauer to Stop Arming Israel

Rally & March to Tell SIG Sauer to Stop Arming Israel

The 3-mile march starts at Market Square in Portsmouth NH then to Pease Boulevard in Newington. Rally there at 3 pm.

SIG Sauer, headquartered in Newington NH is supplying arms to Israel and is partnering with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop an armed quadcopter that pairs an Israeli-developed aircraft platform with SIG Sauer’s remotely operated M250 machine gun in will take place on the Saturday of Indigenous People's Day weekend (Also known as Columbus Day weekend), the first anniversary of the "cease fire" in Gaza It will be led by Resist Arms to Israel Now (RAIN), a coalition of more than 15 groups. . (Transportation will be provided to and from for those in need).
Find more information at https://nhcjpme.org/rain-resist-arms-to-israel-now/

Market Square (outside North Church)
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Resist Arms to Israel Now (RAIN)
(603) 228-0559
info@nhpeaceaction.org
https://nhcjpme.org/rain-resist-arms-to-israel-now/
Market Square (outside North Church)
2 Congress St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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