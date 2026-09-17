Quixotic! Presented by Franklin Opera House

An engrossing and humorous one-man show which celebrates Don Quixote, and the capacity of art to impact the world. Through personal story, scenes from the novel, glimpses into the author’s life, and a snapshot from recent history, the themes of Cervantes’s masterwork blend with the enduring questions as to how humans should live. (Teens and adults. No prior knowledge of the novel is necessary for enjoyment.)

“Andy Davis delivers a masterful performance with humor, poignancy and historical relevance with his Quixotic.

The show spans a few centuries, weaving the personal with the historical, leaving us not just with a deep appreciation for the novel,

but also that of Cervantes’ life, and the lives of others centuries later. A must see.”

—Antonio Rocha, recipient of the Circle of Excellence Award

of the National Storytelling Network.

Tickets are available at www.FOHNH.org or at the door.