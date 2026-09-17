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Quixotic! Presented by Franklin Opera House

Quixotic! Presented by Franklin Opera House

An engrossing and humorous one-man show which celebrates Don Quixote, and the capacity of art to impact the world. Through personal story, scenes from the novel, glimpses into the author’s life, and a snapshot from recent history, the themes of Cervantes’s masterwork blend with the enduring questions as to how humans should live. (Teens and adults. No prior knowledge of the novel is necessary for enjoyment.)

“Andy Davis delivers a masterful performance with humor, poignancy and historical relevance with his Quixotic.
The show spans a few centuries, weaving the personal with the historical, leaving us not just with a deep appreciation for the novel,
but also that of Cervantes’ life, and the lives of others centuries later. A must see.”
—Antonio Rocha, recipient of the Circle of Excellence Award
of the National Storytelling Network.

Tickets are available at www.FOHNH.org or at the door.

Franklin Public Library
$18-$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Franklin Opera House
6039341901
info@franklinoperahouse.org
franklinoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

Andy Davis
https://andydavisstoryteller.com/
Franklin Public Library
310 Central St.
Franklin, New Hampshire 03235
https://www.franklinnh.org/franklin-public-library

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