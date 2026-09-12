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Publisher's Crawl Swanzey!

Publisher's Crawl Swanzey!

Free Food! Cash Bar! Journalists!--The Keene Sentinel and the Granite State News Collaborative invite you to an evening of snacks and conversation with journalists, editors and publishers from across the state. Our goal is to get out of our newrooms to connect with people who don't regularly read, watch or listen to local news. The evening will be lightly structured small group conversations about what you care about, what kind of news you find useful and ways you get your news. There also will be a chance to win a few prizes. We're looking forward to listening and learning from you.

Frogg Brewing
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

melanie.plenda@collaborativenh.org
Frogg Brewing

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