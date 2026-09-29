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Publisher’s Crawl!

Publisher’s Crawl!

Do you like pizza and community? Well then this event is for you.
You are invited to meet with fellow Granite Staters alongside local reporters, editors and publishers at a free Publisher’s Crawl on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Revolution Taproom & Grill, 61 N. Main St., Rochester.

Hosted by Foster's Daily Democrat and Business NH Magazine with the Granite State News Collaborative, the evening will feature informal small-group conversations about what matters to people in their communities, what information they wish were easier to find, and how local news could better serve them. No journalism background is needed.

Admission and food are free. A cash bar will be available. Registration is required

Revolution Taproom & Grill
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

melanie.plenda@collaborativenh.org
Revolution Taproom & Grill
61 N. Main St.
Rochester, New Hampshire 03431

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