PSO Chamber Players Presents "Pulitzer Prize Winners"

The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Players Series continues Sunday, October 4, 2026, with “Pulitzer Prize Winners” at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church, Exeter, NH. The concert will be performed by the Portsmouth Brass Quintet.

What does America sound like? In the music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, the answer is bold, reflective, joyful and wonderfully varied. Selections from Jennifer Higdon’s “Book of Brass” bursts with brilliant colors and striking contrasts, while selections from George Walker’s “Music for Brass: Sacred and Profane” moves between quiet contemplation and spirited celebration. John Corigliano’s “Gazebo Dances” features lively rhythms, warmth and nostalgia of a summer concert in the town square. The program also brings together the playful sounds of Charles Ives, the driving rhythms of Scott Joplin, and familiar melodies from Copland’s Simple Gifts and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

The concert is free and open to the public. Those who can are encouraged to make a donation of up to $40. Donations can be made in advance by visiting www.portsmouthsymphony.org.

Christ Church is located at 43 Pine Street, Exeter, NH.

Future chamber concerts include “An Evening of Timeless Strings” on October 30 at 6:00 p.m. at The Truette in Dover, NH and “Umoja” with the Principal Winds on April 4 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church in Exeter, NH.

The orchestra’s full 2026-2027 Main Stage calendar includes “The Universe” on November 1, 2026; “Holiday Family Pops!” on December 20; “Paint Me a Picture” on March 14; and “Love and Death” on Sunday, May 23, 2027.

Founded in 1997, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is comprised of over 65 local professionals, educators and dedicated volunteers.

For more information about the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra or a full calendar of events, please visit www.portsmouthsymphony.org.

