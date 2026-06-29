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Prompt + Ponder + Play: All Ages Creative Drop-In w/ artist Ashley Norman

Prompt + Ponder + Play: All Ages Creative Drop-In w/ artist Ashley Norman

Come make, explore, and follow your curiosity.

Prompt + Ponder + Play is a relaxed, open-house style creative experience for all ages. Stay for 30 minutes or the full two hours. Drift in and out, move between tables, start something, leave it, come back to it, or begin again.

Inspired by the Artist Advancement Grant exhibition, this space invites you to explore light, shadow, symbols, and transformation through playful, open-ended making.

You might follow a prompt, roll the dice, trace a shadow, or build something from memory or imagination. You might collaborate with someone else or work quietly on your own.

There is no right way to do this. Just begin and see what unfolds.

What to Expect

A series of prompt-based art stations using drawing, collage, light, and mixed media
Simple invitations to explore pattern, symbols, and storytelling
Chance-based activities using dice, cards, and intuitive prompts
Opportunities for both individual and collaborative making
A welcoming, low-pressure environment for all ages

3S Artspace
Children under 2: Free $10 per person / $25 family cap
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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