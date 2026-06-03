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Preservation Regional Roundtable - Claremont, NH

Preservation Regional Roundtable - Claremont, NH

Join the N.H. Preservation Alliance and the N.H. Division of Historical Resources for a conversation about historic preservation in New Hampshire. This informal gathering is an opportunity to learn more about preservation tools and strategies, discuss local preservation topics, share ideas, and meet fellow advocates from your region.

Whether you are new to preservation, actively working to save a special place, or a seasoned preservation advocate, all are welcome.

The brief presentation, Q & A's, and roundtable discussions will take place from 10am-12pm. Coffee and tea will be provided. Feel free to linger for lunch at one of the local businesses, or bring your own brown bag and continue the conversations informally after the workshop is over.

This event is free to attend but pre-registration is required.

Trinity Church
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Preservation Alliance
6032242281
mg@nhpreservation.org
nhpreservation.org

Artist Group Info

mg@nhpreservation.org
Trinity Church
120 Broad Street
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743

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