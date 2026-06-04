Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series— Piano and Violin Duo: Thomas Pandolfi and Leonid Suskansky

Recognized for his noble sound, natural lyricism, and powerful technique, Thomas Pandolfi’s performances blend poetry and fire. Pandolfi’s performances of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Liszt, and Gershwin have made him a popular and beloved concert soloist. Leo Suskansky, violinist and Artistic Director of the National Chamber Ensemble, has been acclaimed for his “gorgeous tone and compelling musical personality" (The Washington Post). Leo and Thomas perform together frequently on a recital tour.

$30 admission per person or $10 per student at the door. We accept cash, check, credit card or Venmo.

