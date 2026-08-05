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Pop-Up Pots Smokin’ Barrels - Medallion Bowls

Pop-Up Pots Smokin’ Barrels - Medallion Bowls

Create your own handcrafted pottery pitcher at Liars Bench Beer Co. in Portsmouth! Enjoy a fun, beginner-friendly handbuilding workshop with all materials, instruction, glazing, and kiln firing included while you sip great craft beer and spend an evening getting creative.

Smokin’ Barrels
$85
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dover Pottery Studio
603-493-4749
info@doverpottery.studio
http://doverpottery.studio
Smokin’ Barrels
904 Calef Highway
Barrinton, New Hampshire 03825
603-905-9112
https://smokinbarrelsnh.com/

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