Pop-Up Pots Smokin’ Barrels - Medallion Bowls
Pop-Up Pots Smokin’ Barrels - Medallion Bowls
Create your own handcrafted pottery pitcher at Liars Bench Beer Co. in Portsmouth! Enjoy a fun, beginner-friendly handbuilding workshop with all materials, instruction, glazing, and kiln firing included while you sip great craft beer and spend an evening getting creative.
Smokin’ Barrels
$85
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Dover Pottery Studio
603-493-4749
info@doverpottery.studio
Smokin’ Barrels
904 Calef HighwayBarrinton, New Hampshire 03825
603-905-9112