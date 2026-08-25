Step into the heart of Nashua’s vibrant nightlife scene as we embark on a thrilling journey through five local bars and restaurants. At each venue, participants will be dealt a playing card, adding suspense and strategy to the evening. Collect your cards and aim for the best hand possible as you navigate through the city, all while enjoying the lively atmosphere and camaraderie of fellow supporters.

By joining us for the Poker Hand Pub Crawl, you’re not only in for an unforgettable night of fun and entertainment but also making a meaningful impact in the Greater Nashua community. Every dollar raised goes directly to support United Way’s vital initiatives, ensuring individuals and families in need receive the assistance and resources they deserve. Pub crawl guests will have access to special prices at the bars, so they will also support local businesses in a more pocket-friendly way.

**Interested in Joining Us?**

Register or donate here: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/PP5S0Q?vid=1s17z5

Learn more: https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/pub-crawl/

Hope to see you there, and thank you for your support!