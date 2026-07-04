Poetry Reading In The Art Gallery- Carlene Kucharczyk and Tim Mayo
Poetry Reading In The Art Gallery- Carlene Kucharczyk and Tim Mayo
Carlene Kucharczyk’s debut poetry collection, Strange Hymn, won the 2024 Juniper Prize for Poetry, and the 2025 VT Book Award for poetry. She is the recipient of a Creation Grant from the Vermont Arts Council and holds an MFA from North Carolina State University. Her work has been published in journals such as Mid-American Review, Green Mountains Review, Poetry Northwest, Tupelo Quarterly, and Conduit, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Kucharczyk earned an MFA in poetry from North Carolina State University and works at Dartmouth.
Tim Mayo’s third full-length collection, Muscles Memories of Love and Disaster, was published in March, 2026 by Bainbridge Island Press. A ten-time Pushcart Prize Nominee, and a two- time finalist for the Paumanok Award, Mayo is also the recipient of three Vermont Writers Week Fellowships from the Vermont Studio Center. He lives in Brattleboro, VT, where he is a founding member and organizer of the Brattleboro Literary Festival author committee.
Join us in the splendid setting of the air-conditioned Art Gallery. The event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.