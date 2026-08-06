Poetry On The Hill: "Breaking In, Breaking Out"

Join curator Sam DeFlitch for the second presentation of Poetry On The Hill, a quarterly non-religious poetry series here at St. John’s. This event is free, however passes are required.

On September 9 at 7PM, we will welcome Seacoast-based poet, and former Portsmouth Poet Laureate, Kimberly Cloutier Green to beautiful Roberts Hall where she will present poems centered around the theme of "Breaking In, Breaking Out."

In addition to light refreshments, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a writing workshop experience led by Kimberly. The invitation to share out with the group will be provided, and sharing is welcome but not required!

This event is free and open to the public, donations are kindly accepted. More information can be found on our website!